His Girlfriend Tried To Pretend That His Mom’s Recipe Was Her Own, Which Really Upset Him

For two years, this 30-year-old man and his girlfriend, 27, have been in a relationship.

Eight months ago, he shared a traditional South Asian recipe with her. When he was growing up, his mother made this dish often for him and his siblings.

“My partner didn’t know how to cook much at all, aside from baking some chicken her mother marinated for her and making a salad with it. So, I taught her how to do everything, from sautéing, frying, grilling, baking cookies, to properly cutting ingredients to cook them properly,” he said.

Once his girlfriend started cooking more and more, she grew more comfortable with the South Asian recipe he’d gotten from his mother. Whenever she’d make it, she’d say that she “‘perfected it'” and that the food was “‘a masterpiece.'”

This bothered him because he believed she was not careful when she cooked; he always had to fix mistakes she made when she was cooking, and this was his mother’s recipe.

“I have to double and triple check her work and add the right ingredients to the dishes she cooks because even though I wrote down how much to use, she still does it wrong. So, I correct it each time, or I’m stuck with a large pot of nasty food. Oh, and the times I didn’t check, the food was terrible, and I got food poisoning twice,” he explained.

Apparently, his girlfriend once left an entire chicken on the kitchen counter all night. Before she did this, he’d help her cut onions and other ingredients before he went to bed early. He had to wake up early the next morning for a meeting at work, and he noticed that the house smelled like rotting food.

He asked her how long she had left the chicken out to thaw, and that was when he learned that she’d left the chicken out all night long.

When his girlfriend once more seemed proud of herself for how his mother’s recipe turned out, he was fed up.

