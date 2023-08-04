His Mom Racked Up $125,000 In Credit Card Debt In The Last Year, And She Wants Him To Pay It Off

This 31-year-old man got into a legal battle with his landlord last year, and it was pretty harrowing, as well as risky.

In the end, he ended up with six figures in a settlement, and he has moved right along with his life.

His 70-year-old mom knows about the money he received, and a couple of days ago, she phoned him up to ask if he can pay her credit card debt for her.

Apparently, his mom has racked up $125,000 in credit card bills in the last year alone, so she expects him to pay all of it.

She did say that she is willing to pay him back, and he can charge her 5% interest for the next 5 years.

He was stunned that his mom was asking him for that kind of money, and he even asked her how she got herself into so much debt.

His mom didn’t want to tell him what she had spent the money on, and he didn’t keep pressing her to find out.

He does know that his mom quit her job a couple of years back in order to be a life coach, and he suspects her outrageous spending has something to do with that.

“However, I have always been skeptical of life coaching – literally anyone can call themselves one, there are heavy MLM vibes, a lot of “woo woo,” and a lot of scam artists,” he explained.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.