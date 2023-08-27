His Old Friend From High School Reached Out To See If He Would Help Pay For His Daughter To Go To College, Even Though He Hasn’t Talked To His Friend In A Decade

Have you ever had someone who isn’t very involved in your life anymore ask you for money? It’s an extremely uncomfortable position to be in, to say the least.

One man recently had a friend from high school reach out to him after ten years of no contact to see if he’d help pay his daughter’s college tuition.

He’s 37-years-old, and in high school, he was best friends with a guy named Roy. When they graduated, they still remained really close. Roy got married and had a daughter named May at a young age and asked him to be her godfather.

Not long after May was born, Roy and his wife split up. At the time, he lived with a few other guys, including his friend Taylor and Taylor’s brother Jordan. When Roy had nowhere to live, he convinced his roommates to let Roy move in with them.

Unfortunately, things between him and Roy became complicated since he and Jordan never got along well.

“Jordan had never liked me from the get-go and attempted to drive wedges between my friends and me,” he explained.

“He did this whenever I wasn’t around, and I didn’t realize how bad it had gotten until it was too late. He’d make shrewd comments about my girlfriend being out of my league and my career, amongst other things, and the few people who remained my friends told me in more detail that he lied about me .”

Roy had somehow believed Jordan’s lies while living together, and as they got closer to the end of their lease, all of his roommates began conspiring against them. When the lease ended, all his roommates, including Roy, kicked him out of their arrangement.

“I was betrayed and hurt, most of all, by Roy, the person I considered a brother,” he said.

