His Wife Expects Him To Cover The Majority of Their Rent Even Though She Earns Double His Salary Because She Is In Loads of Debt

This man believes that he and his wife have a great marriage. They rarely get into big fights and really only bicker back and forth like most couples from time to time.

However, one situation has been really bugging him lately, and it has to do with their financial split.

For context, his wife is not the best money manager. She apparently buys things impulsively and now has a record of making various long-term financial decisions that were poor. So, she’s accumulated a decent amount of debt.

He admitted that some of that debt is tied to hospital bills, which he cannot blame his wife for.

“But the majority is things like a $500 monthly car payment on a Jeep she doesn’t ever drive, exercise equipment she doesn’t use, and subscriptions to services she doesn’t need or use, either,” he explained.

“Her credit score has suffered, and I have even had to finance things for her because she would have insane interest rates or not be able to get them at all without my help.”

Not to mention, his wife racked up all of this debt before they were even together. And now, he has been helping get her out of it.

He, on the other hand, is in the military. That’s why, in addition to his “minimal salary,” he also gets a housing stipend.

According to him, it is extremely common for people to just pocket the housing stipend money since the base salary is so low– especially in their current living area.

