His Wife Spent Money Buying A Horse For His Stepdaughter Without Asking Him First, So He No Longer Wants To Share A Bank Account With Her

This man has a wife who is 49, and they share their finances as well as a bank account. They each make great money, but where they live in the UK is so expensive that they’re basically broke at the conclusion of every month.

His 15-year-old stepdaughter loves horses and has ever since she was little, and she really wanted to be able to buy her own horse one day.

She has saved money from birthday gifts and from her grandma, and her dream was to be able to use this money to purchase her own horse.

His stepdaughter really did research the perfect horse for her, which she found in Spain, so his stepdaughter and wife flew over there to see the horse.

His stepdaughter instantly adored the horse she picked out in Spain, and his wife mentioned she really did want to purchase the horse.

His wife informed him that the price of the horse, coupled with transportation costs, meant the horse would end up being about $2,5000 more than what his stepdaughter had saved up.

“This money is hers; she gets a small amount of money from her parents every year as dividends on a shared property,” he explained.

“However, as mentioned, we normally pool our money, and [it] seemed like a lot to spend when we could use that money for our other kids too. I asked her to make a budget before she spent the money, and she said she would.”

“Later, I find out that she’s bought the horse anyway. I think it’s understandable that I’m angry in this situation and feel like I can’t trust [her] with the joint account anymore and need to have a separate account.”

