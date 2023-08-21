How To Find “Me Time” As A New Mom And Show Yourself A Bit of Extra Love

Let’s face it: being a new mom is a whirlwind of excitement and joy that also comes with a healthy dose of chaos. The days after you have your baby tend to blur together as feedings and diaper changes fill up your hours.

But while this new chapter can be wonderful and beautiful, it can also start to drive many new moms a bit insane. It is super easy to feel guilty about this, too.

Don’t let any shame get the best of you, though. You shouldn’t feel bad about wanting some time for yourself, even if your baby was just born.

After all, how can you be your best if you are always pouring from an empty cup?

It’s impossible, which is why it’s essential for new moms to carve out some time for themselves. Taking care of yourself will only help you take even better care of your little one.

And if you’re sitting here wondering where in the world you’re going to find the time, just stick with me.

How To Find “Me Time” In Your Day

Just as life is often messy, your house following the addition of a newborn will also be a beautiful mess. And honestly, it’s just time to accept that.

You might not always have time to make the house spotless or cook a grand dinner each evening, and that’s okay. Start embracing imperfections and letting go of the idea that you have to be a “perfect parent.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.