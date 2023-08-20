How To Keep In Touch With Your Childhood Friends After You All Head Off To College

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer, Abby Connolly.

While going off to college is fantastic and exciting, it can also be a bit sad. As most of us know, going to a school away from home means leaving your family, friends, and hometown behind for a while. For some people, this is easy, and they’ve been dreaming about getting away for a long time. But for others, leaving your loved ones, especially your friends, is very hard.

As someone very close to her childhood friends, going to a school where I hardly knew anyone from home was very difficult. But, with time and a few helpful tips from others, it became easier, and I learned how to stay close to my friends from home while making friends at school.

So, if you’re about to leave for college or are still adjusting to your new campus life, here are a few tips for maintaining your childhood friendships during your college years.

Communication Is Key

While there are a lot of scary factors about living in a digital age, it’s also something we should be taking advantage of. We are so lucky to have the technology that makes communicating with people fast and easy – so use it!

If there’s a group of friends from high school you’ll miss when you go off to school, put everyone in a group chat and text as often as possible! My group chat of friends kept me going in college, and we loved swapping funny campus stories and checking in with each other.

Communication is a two-way street. If you haven’t heard from someone in a while, they may be going through something difficult you don’t know about.

So try your best to stay on top of your communication skills and text or call your friends.

