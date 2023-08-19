How To Navigate Including Junior Bridesmaids In Your Wedding Party

When it comes to planning a wedding, every little detail counts. From the flowers to music to incorporating different traditions, each element can add its own unique touch to the celebration.

One fun tradition is the decision to include junior bridesmaids in your wedding party. You may have a younger sister who is like your best friend or nieces that you are extremely close with.

Whatever the case may be, including junior bridesmaids– who are typically between the ages of 8 and 14– can add a layer of youthful charm and family connection to your big day.

However, it’s important to realize that having tweens and young teens involved also comes with its own set of considerations.

Balancing the whimsy of childhood with the elegance of a wedding might seem challenging, but with the right approach, it can be a joyful and memorable experience for everyone involved. Let’s explore some practical tips on how to navigate having junior bridesmaids in the wedding party without breaking a sweat.

Embrace The Age Difference

While junior bridesmaids may act mature and look beautiful in their dresses, it’s important to remember that these bridal party members are not adults. So, when it comes to planning activities and laying out expectations, keep their age in mind.

A pre-wedding slumber party? That’s a totally fun, age-appropriate event that bridesmaids of all ages can be included in. A bachelorette night out on the town? Not so much.

Choose Appropriate Attire

