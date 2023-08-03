How To Properly Clean Your Dog’s Bed, So You Can Keep Your Home And Your Best Friend Healthy

My dogs love their little dog beds. It’s a place that makes them feel safe, and they like to get really cozy.

But dog beds tend to get dirty and smelly over time, and eventually, you’ll have to wash them to keep your home and your pet happy and healthy.

Cleaning your dog’s bed will also keep you healthy because some pretty nasty germs can collect in there and make you sick.

For starters, whether or not your dog’s bed or bed cover can go in the washing machine, you’ll want to get off as much dog hair as possible. Doing this will prevent the hair from clogging up your machine and will make the bed much easier to clean in general.

Use a vacuum to clean up the hair, and be sure to get in all the crevices.

If you can’t put your pet bed in the washing machine, place the bed in a large sink, bathtub, or container and fill it with warm water after removing the hair. Then, add laundry detergent and a cup of vinegar.

Hand wash the bed thoroughly, and rinse it until all the soap is gone. Then, find somewhere to lay the bed flat and let it air dry.

If your dog’s bed has a removable cover that can be machine washed, adjust the washing machine settings according to the cover’s instructions.

If you can, wash it in hot water with laundry detergent and half a cup of vinegar to remove all the dirt.

