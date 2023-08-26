Many people ask their partners to marry them at a nice restaurant. If you’re sitting at a nice table in an intimate space with delicious food, it’s a pretty good place to be in for a special moment like that.

But here is something to consider – if you plan to propose at a restaurant, do you do it before or after the meal?

It’s one of those situations you hardly think about until the time comes, and each scenario has pros and cons.

The first thing to consider is whether or not a restaurant proposal would even be right for you and your partner.

One of the biggest things to note about getting engaged at a restaurant is that it technically is a public proposal unless you’re somehow able to reserve a private room.

While some people love the idea of a room full of people applauding them after getting engaged, others can’t stand the thought of any eyes being on them when they say “yes” or even “no.”

If you’re the one proposing, have a casual talk with your partner about how they envisioned themself getting engaged over the years. If you may get proposed to and hate the idea of a public proposal, be sure to go ahead and bring it up to your partner so they know your boundaries.

If you still want to propose at a restaurant after all of this, now it’s time to choose when the question should be popped.

If you ask or are asked before the meal, it’s a great way to get any stress, anticipation, or nerves out of the way so you can enjoy the rest of the evening. Or, if things go wrong, you can skip the expensive dinner bill.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.