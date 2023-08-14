Is He Just Looking For A Hookup? Here’s How To Tell If He’s Not Interested In Getting Serious

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer, Katharina Buczek.

The modern dating landscape is a confusing world filled with swipes, likes, and ambiguous texts. Chivalry often feels like it is long gone, and it’s not uncommon for singles to feel like they are on a constant rollercoaster of emotions.

Sometimes, you are able to find genuine connections and actually have hope for something more. Other times, you might find yourself in a situation where it feels like there is something more, but the guy you’re dating appears to be looking for a more casual fling.

When you find yourself in this grey territory, it’s normal to wonder what’s really going on. And in case you needed a rundown, here are some signs to look out for that indicate he might not really be interested in committing.

He Lives “In The Moment,” But Not In A Good Way

Spontaneity can be a great thing. Only being in the moment, though, comes at a cost.

Does the guy you’re talking to only ever reach out late at night or when he’s in the mood for some fun? This is the most obvious tell-tale sign that he’s not looking for anything serious.

Those texts that pop up out of the blue when he’s in the neighborhood might seem exciting at first, but over time, it becomes clear that he’s not planning anything long-term with you. He’s just looking to hook up and move on.

He Avoids Any And All Future Talk

