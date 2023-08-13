Love Or Lies: How To Spot Manipulative Behavior In Your Partner

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer, Katharina Buczek.

Relationships are supposed to be built on trust and mutual respect. But, like many things in life, they don’t always turn out that way.

Sometimes, once-loving partnerships can turn down a dark path ripe with manipulation.

While recognizing the signs in your own relationship isn’t always easy, it’s crucial to protect yourself and your mental health. Here are some tell-tale signs to look out for.

1. Your Partner Always Plays The Victim

Does your partner continuously make you feel like the bad guy, even if they are blatantly in the wrong? Do they never own up to their mistakes and only ever throw the blame on you?

If you realize that your partner has a pattern of always playing the victim, it may be a sign that they’re trying to control your reactions and make you feel guilty.

2. Your Partner Knows Your Weaknesses And Isn’t Afraid To Use Them

In a relationship, you’re supposed to be able to open up and share the deepest parts of yourself with your partner without worrying about their opinions or reactions.

