School’s Almost Back In Session: Here’s Your Blueprint For Back-To-School Organization (Without The Headaches)

With only three weeks left in August, the new school year is on the horizon. Your kids might be bursting with excitement at the idea of seeing their friends every single day again, and you probably aren’t mad about finally getting back some of your afternoon free time.

But, along with the thrill of a new school year comes the inevitable chaos of getting things organized. From buying dozens of class supply items to getting your children back on a good sleep schedule, there’s a ton to do.

This year, though, can be a bit different. By using a few of our handy back-to-school organization tips, you can skip feeling overwhelmed and make a seriously smooth transition.

First Things First: Get Your Calendar In Order

Parents might be superheroes, but they’re still human. It is impossible to retain every little thing that needs to get done in your head without missing something.

That’s why a family calendar should be a cornerstone in your household. It doesn’t matter if it’s digital or an old-school wall calendar. Just find one that works for you.

This will help you keep track of everything from appointments and school events to extracurricular activities and birthday parties.

You can also color-code the calendar by family members to get a clear overview of who’s doing what and when.

Create A Homework Station

