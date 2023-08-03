She Asked Her Roommate To Pay For Her Share of Their Rent, Even Though She’s Currently Not Living There Because She Went On Vacation

This 26-year-old girl has a female roommate the same age as her, and this past June, her roommate planned to go on vacation for a whole month.

Her roommate decided to take a trip to her home country so she could spend time with her family.

She was totally ok with having to pay the full rent price for their apartment for the entire month her roommate would be on vacation.

She informed her roommate that she shouldn’t be concerned about it and that she would cover their expenses for that month.

“Where we live, you’re lucky to find any empty apartment, let alone one with a good price like the one we live in; we wouldn’t want to lose it,” she explained.

“However, my roommate texted me after the month was over, saying she will stay with her family a little longer than she planned.”

“I told her it’s fine, but I only had a budget to pay the full rent for one month, so she’s going to have to pay the other half. She refused to pay anything on the basis that she doesn’t live there.”

She pointed out to her roommate that she didn’t have the money to pay their rent all by herself anymore.

She also said she would start looking for a tinier apartment for just herself, and she will be moving out.

