She Broke Up With Her Boyfriend After He Asked Her To Pay For His New Car So He Could Put His Savings Toward Starting A Business

While we often want to help those we love while they go through a difficult time, lending money to people is something we have to be very careful about.

One woman recently broke up with her boyfriend after she told him she wouldn’t pay for his new car so he could put his savings toward starting a business.

She’s 25 and was with her 27-year-old boyfriend for three years. They live in the Caribbean, and two months ago, her boyfriend sold his car so he could save up for a new one.

Then, he hit her with an unexpected idea. The other night, he went over to her house and asked her what she thought about him using the money he saved for a car to open his own car wash business.

“I told him that he can use the space he has at home to open a car wash, and he doesn’t necessarily need to use all his money to open a business as simple as that,” she said.

“He said the vision he has is to also include auto-detailing and that he would use the money to purchase equipment for it. I told him that I don’t think it’s a good idea, but I’ll support him if he decides to do it.”

He completely misconstrued her words when she told her boyfriend she’d support him. As it turned out, he thought by supporting him, she’d still help him get a new car by taking out a loan from the bank and putting it in her name while he opened his business.

This seemed absolutely ridiculous to her, especially because she didn’t even have a driver’s license.

“When I asked who will be making the payments, he said the bank will take the money out of my account every month, and he will pay half,” she recalled.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.