She Donated Bone Marrow To Her Stepson, So Her Husband’s Ex-Wife Suddenly Wants To Be Friends With Her After Hating Her For Years

This woman has been married to her husband, Chris, for 10 years now. But, before they tied the knot, Chris was married to his ex-wife Lacey for 8 years. He and Lacey had also been together ever since they were in high school.

So, Chris had four kids with his ex-wife; meanwhile, she had two kids with Chris.

Aside from having different personalities, she also claimed that Lacey has always hated her.

“I think Lacey was bitter over being divorced and seeing the man who she was with since 16 move on,” she revealed.

“But that’s her problem, not mine.”

Still, she and Lacey have gotten into arguments a couple of times, and she refuses to apologize just because she’s happy and Lacey isn’t.

Unfortunately, though, her youngest stepson, Jacob, was ultimately diagnosed with stage 3 lymphoma and desperately needed a bone marrow transplant. No one in Chris and Lacey’s family was a match, either.

That’s why she decided to get tested, and she found out she actually was a match.

“Lacey actually asked me if I was going to donate like I’m some kind of witch,” she recalled.

