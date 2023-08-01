She Got Into A Bike Accident Four Days Before Her Sister’s Wedding And Decided She Was No Longer Attending The Event, But Her Sister Was Furious

This 28-year-old woman and her sister, who is 26, have always had a great relationship. So, after her sister recently got engaged, she was over the moon.

Her sister wound up inviting their entire family, along with a few friends, to the wedding. But, just four days before the event was set to take place, tragedy struck.

While she was riding her bike around her neighborhood, she accidentally made a sharp turn and wound up falling face-first onto the concrete.

“I bruised my leg, part of my face, and my arms,” she recalled.

Due to her injuries, she also didn’t think that she should attend her sister’s wedding anymore.

Well, once that news made it back to her sister a few hours later, there was a massive argument.

While she was at home treating her injuries, her sister was furious that she couldn’t go to the event because of “some dumb scar.”

Then, her sister even accused her of getting hurt on purpose just so she wouldn’t have to see her ex– who just so happens to be her sister’s friend and will be at the wedding.

An hour later, her mom reached out, too, and sent her a long paragraph. Within the message, she got called selfish and a liar.

