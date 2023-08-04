She Kicked Her Fiancé’s Pregnant Teen Daughter Out After She Learned This Girl Intentionally Let Her Cat Out of The House, And Then She Called Off Her Wedding Too

This 35-year-old woman has been in a relationship with her 35-year-old fiancé for the last 3 years. Her fiancé has two children from a previous relationship; a 22-year-old daughter Kate who is absolutely wonderful, and then he has a 19-year-old daughter, named Kim, who is terrible.

Kim has always had an awful attitude, and she can’t understand why. Her fiancé was divorced for 2 whole years before she met him, and his ex is lovely and a woman she gets along with great.

So, it’s not like there’s animosity anywhere fueling Kim’s bad attitude. Kim is currently 3 months pregnant, and she’s living at their house.

On occasion, Kim’s boyfriend/baby daddy stays with them too, but since he works 2 jobs and goes to college, it’s been left up to her to help care for Kim.

Yesterday, Kim’s boyfriend came to the house, and her fiancé said they should go for a walk and let Kim and her boyfriend have some space.

She and her fiancé came home 2 hours later, and she immediately realized that her elderly cat Whiskey was nowhere to be found.

Now, Kim hates her cat and has been pushing her to get rid of him. She questioned Kim about where Whiskey was, and Kim stated that he slipped out the door and ran away.

She knew Kim was lying to her face, as Whiskey never would do that. She decided to check their doorbell camera, and sure enough, there was Kim on camera, throwing her cat out the front door.

“My fiancé tried saying Kim is pregnant, her hormones are all over the place, and pregnancy brain messes with women, and that he was going to bring up getting rid of Whiskey for the baby’s sake anyway,” she explained.

