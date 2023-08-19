She Met A Guy On A Dating App Who Said He Loved Her And Wanted To Get Married To Her Before Even Meeting Her In Real Life

A couple of weeks ago, this 28-year-old woman met a man, also 28, on a dating app.

Right away, they hit it off. After they matched on the app, they talked for 24 hours straight to find out more about each other.

“We talked about what we wanted out of a relationship (long-term, marriage, etc.). He seemed like a very nice, down-to-earth guy, and our views aligned for the most part,” she said.

Then, he repeatedly said over and over that he could picture them together, and he gushed about how he really liked her.

“At first, I thought it was kinda sweet, but still a little weird since we haven’t even met in real life. But I didn’t want to say anything as to not kill the vibe or hurt his feelings,” she explained.

She asked if he wanted to get coffee together, and he responded by saying that he preferred to talk for a while longer before meeting in person.

While she understood his perspective, she thought it was a bit odd that he wanted to wait to meet, yet he was so upfront about how he felt for her.

“He then proceeded to tell me that he felt the sudden urge to tell me something, so I said, ‘Call me; we’ll talk about it.’ He refused to call or send a voice memo or even snaps of himself,” she shared.

“But still, I gave him the benefit of the doubt, thinking he might be insecure. Anyways. Then he writes, ‘I love you. I’m sure of it. I’m in love with you, and I want us to get married.'”

