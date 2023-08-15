She Recently Gave Birth To Her Second Child, And She’s Describing How She Made Gift Baskets For Her Labor And Delivery Nurses

Nurses have very stressful and demanding jobs, especially if they work in the labor and delivery unit. There, they often deal with new mothers and are required to move quickly to meet their needs. At every point in becoming a mother, labor and delivery nurses are present to help them through the pain.

As a result, they are on their feet all day long and sometimes don’t even get the chance to catch a break. That’s why when they receive a treat of some sort from their patients, it can really lift their moods!

TikToker Nabela (@nabela) recently gave birth to her second child and is describing how she made gift baskets for her labor and delivery nurses.

Last year, when she gave birth to her first daughter, Nabela assembled some gift baskets for both the morning and night nurses, and they were an absolute hit! Perhaps her idea will inspire you to do the same.

However, it’s important to note that making gift baskets for nurses is entirely optional and not expected by the staff at all. If you’re preparing to give birth, you should not feel any pressure to stretch yourself thin to put one together.

New parents already have a lot on their plates, and no nurse will judge you if you walk into the hospital without a heap of goodies in your arms.

There’s no right or wrong thing to put in a gift basket, but you should stick to items that are more on the practical side.

In a large basket with a baby blue ribbon affixed to it, Nabela added various items. She filled the basket with a bag of chocolates, water bottles, skin care products, lip balms, coffee, pens, Starbucks gift cards, energy bars, and other snacks.

“Amidst the potential chaos of one of the most important days of your life, nurses are the often forgotten earth angels who carry you to the finish line,” she stated.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.