She Refused To Feed Her Boyfriend’s Daughter Since The Little Girl Couldn’t Decide On What To Eat

For a year, this woman has been in a relationship, and her boyfriend has a 12-year-old daughter named Mya.

She has three children of her own: 12-year-old twins and a 7-year-old. Also, she runs her own daycare.

A little over a month ago, the family member who watched Mya while her boyfriend was at work moved to another state.

While he tried to find someone else to watch Mya, he asked if she could temporarily step in to watch Mya at her daycare when he was at work. She agreed and had no problem with doing so.

“I generally enjoy being around his daughter, but I’m starting to realize that she’s a completely different person when she’s around other kids,” she said.

Now, she has been watching Mya for about a month, and it hasn’t been going smoothly.

“It takes her over an hour to decide what she wants for lunch,” she explained. “That in itself is whatever, but she throws a tantrum if anyone else eats before she decides what she wants.”

“She expects everyone else to sit around hungry until she makes up her mind because it’s ‘the polite thing to do,’ and if I don’t give in to this delusion, she will outright refuse to eat and pout in the corner.”

At her daycare, all of the children’s parents pack their lunches. Her 12-year-old twins make their own meals, but Mya refuses to make food herself. Evidently, this was the main reason that her boyfriend needed her to watch Mya in the first place.

