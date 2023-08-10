She Saw Her Family For The First Time In Six Years And Repeatedly Got Called Fat, So She Left A Family Dinner And Felt Like She Ruined It

This 29-year-old woman and her partner, who is 31, recently went to visit her father and stepmother, who live in a foreign country. She hadn’t seen them in six years, and she flew in from Paris for the visit.

Upon arrival, she and her partner were all invited to a dinner hosted by her stepmother’s sister and husband. But, since she hadn’t seen any of them in six years, her appearance apparently shocked the husband.

As soon as he opened the door, he actually had the nerve to ask “what they were feeding her” in Paris.

Still, she just laughed it off and admitted that she had gained some weight over the past few years– even though it’s not a life-changing amount or anything.

Regardless, just five minutes later, the guy asked her the same question about her weight.

“I laughed it off because what was I supposed to do? He was also already a bit drunk,” she recalled.

Anyway, they were later at the dinner table when the guy began making some really inappropriate conversation.

First, he started to bash Paris and badmouth the fact that there were a lot of immigrants there. Afterward, the guy started telling her partner, who is French, that “all French people are socialists.”

“We’re both left-wing, so the comment didn’t necessarily bother us,” she explained.

