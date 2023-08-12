She Snapped At Her Brother’s Fiancée And Told This Girl That Just Because She’s Marrying Into Their Family Doesn’t Mean She Gets An Instant Invite To Family Functions

When our relatives or siblings get engaged, we can only hope that it’s to someone we feel close to and wouldn’t mind becoming a member of the family.

One woman recently snapped at her brother’s fiancée, who has been intensely inserting herself into their family.

She’s 25-years-old and has a 29-year-old stepbrother named Nico. Nico recently got engaged to his girlfriend of two years, Jenny.

“We all tried to welcome Jenny, especially knowing that she grew up in the foster care system and didn’t have family,” she explained.

“We tried to get to know her, but she seemed to want an instant…connection rather than building one. Me and my younger stepsister, Chelsea, bore the brunt of her neediness, but our parents have also expressed concerns.”

Jenny has issues with boundaries. Since meeting their family, she’s almost forcefully inserted herself into family photos, social events, and even arguments. She and her family have tried telling Nico several times that he needs to talk to her and get her to ease up, but he never has.

Now that Nico and Jenny are engaged, she’s become much more intense. Now Jenny wants her to be her Maid of Honor, she wants her mom to throw her a bridal shower, and she began reaching out to distant family to tell them about the wedding despite her parents’ wishes.

Things came to ahead the other morning when she was in the kitchen talking to her mom and Chelsea about taking a weekend-long mother-daughter trip. Then, Jenny walked in and said the trip sounded so much fun, inviting herself to join them.

She felt fed up and told Jenny she couldn’t just invite herself on the trip. Jenny asked why she wouldn’t be invited, and she snapped. She told her that marrying Nico doesn’t give her an automatic invite to all family events.

