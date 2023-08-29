She Threw Away Her Stepdaughter’s Birthday Cake And Then Told Her She Won’t Be Getting A New One

This woman has been a part of her stepdaughter Emilie’s life for the last three years now, and she says it has been basically miserable.

Emilie lives with her and her husband for half the time and then with her own mom for the other half of the time.

When she initially moved in with her husband, they sat down and had a discussion about how they could seamlessly transition into living together, including with Emilie.

“If I have an issue, I will talk to my husband, and he handles all the discipline,” she explained. “This is a double-edged sword.”

“She is as sweet as honey when her dad is there, [but the] moment he is gone, she is [a jerk].”

“Her favorite thing for her to do at the moment is ruin my food. If I am cooking, she will dump salt into the stew or other things.”

This has been driving her crazy, yet she has not been able to catch Emilie in the act so far. Her husband is completely aware that Emilie is doing this to her food, but he refuses to do anything to punish Emilie without any evidence.

Considering the lack of action on his part, she thought it would be best to take matters into her own hands, so she set a tiny camera up in their kitchen.

Earlier this morning, she was in the kitchen baking a cake for Emilie. Although Emilie’s birthday is next week, she planned on making her a cake early, as Emilie’s going to be with her mom next week.

