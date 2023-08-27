She Wants To End Her Engagement Because Her Fiancé Plans To Spend Christmas With His Ex-Wife And Daughter

Five years ago, this 29-year-old woman met her fiancé, 35.

Her fiancé has a daughter with his ex-wife, 40, and he and his ex share custody.

“I always admired his friendship with his ex and how they’re raising their daughter amicably,” she said.

Before their first Christmas as a couple, her fiancé told her that he was planning to spend the holiday with his ex-wife and his daughter, who was just a baby at the time. He ended up staying with them from Christmas Eve through December 26th.

Back then, she didn’t care too much that her fiancé wasn’t with her for Christmas because they’d only been dating for a few months. She almost always flies to her parents’ house to celebrate the holidays so she doesn’t have to worry about spending Christmas alone.

Each Christmas since then, her fiancé has spent the holiday with his ex-wife and daughter, and she still felt okay with this arrangement.

In February, her fiancé proposed.

“Yesterday, he asked me if I was going to buy my flight to my parents’ early so I didn’t need to pay three to four times the cost if I bought it around Christmas. I was surprised. I told him that I thought that we could do Christmas together this year. He said, ‘What? We (his ex and he) always celebrate Christmas together for the daughter’s sake,'” she explained.

At this, she responded by pointing out that now that they’re engaged, she wants to start celebrating Christmas together as a couple, and she didn’t think it was acceptable anymore for him to be spending every single Christmas with his ex and daughter.

