She Wore A White Dress At Her Birthday Party Two Weeks Before Her Brother-In-Law Was Set To Get Married, And Now The Bride-To-Be Is Threatening To Uninvite Her From The Wedding

Just last Thursday, this woman turned 40-years-old. Now, she doesn’t typically celebrate her birthdays. Normally, her husband just cooks her dinner and gets her a gift.

“Then, my mom invites me for breakfast and gives me a present from the whole family,” she said.

However, for her bigger “milestone” birthdays– such as when she turned 20 and 30-years-old– she decided to have larger parties. So, she did the same for her fortieth birthday.

Anyway, she decided to invite her immediate family and some of her closest friends. And she thought that the party went wonderfully.

The following day, she was feeling hungover but grateful for such a great day. Well, that was until she noticed that her brother-in-law and his fiancée were acting kind of “standoffish” toward her.

“But my soon-to-be sister-in-law is always standoffish with me, so nothing new,” she admitted.

That’s why she didn’t think anything was wrong until her husband later woke up to a very long and angry text message.

Apparently, she and her husband got totally berated by her brother-in-law and his fiancée just because she decided to wear a white dress at her birthday celebration.

For context, her brother-in-law and fiancée will be tying the knot in two weeks. So, they claimed that she “should have known better” than to wear white on her birthday.

