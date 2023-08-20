She’s Been Dating A Guy For A Few Weeks And He Finally Got To Meet Her Friends, But It Went Terribly

This girl is in her mid-20s, and over the past 2 weeks, she has been dating a guy in his early 30s named Richard, but they haven’t made things exactly official yet.

Richard is ecstatic about spending time with her, and he constantly texts her too. He also will buy her presents and drop them off at her office.

She did have to say to Richard that she wants to take things slow and that she doesn’t even text her closest friends with the kind of frequency he texts her.

But she thinks they have excellent chemistry, so it didn’t bother her that she has had to kind of create some boundaries with Richard so far.

Not that long ago, she was at a little party one evening to celebrate one of her friends moving away.

While she was at the party, she was texting Richard and sending him photos of the food and also her friends.

When he got off work later that night, he said he would really love to come by and have the chance to meet her friends.

She kind of brushed Richard off and said maybe another time, as she has only been dating him for 2 weeks, and this party was supposed to be all about her friend who is moving away.

Then, her friend Paul said that she should just allow Richard to come by, so she agreed.

