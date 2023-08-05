She’s Dating The Dad of Her Ex-Husband’s Mistress, And She’s Not Sure How To Tell The Mistress About This Twist

This 49-year-old woman got divorced from her husband 3 years ago after she found out that he was having an affair with one of his 24-year-old interns.

When she confronted him, he said that he had fallen out of love with her, but his mistress made him feel quite special.

To add insult to injury, the mistress happened to be her daughter’s friend, and that really made her disgusted.

Since all that occurred, her daughter has cut her now ex-husband completely out of her life, and her son isn’t keeping up a relationship with him either.

She was absolutely crushed about the affair, and it ruined her entire world. To this day, she’s still going to therapy to work through it all.

To add an interesting twist to all of this, the mistress’s dad, Ezra, showed up at her house to say sorry for how his daughter behaved and that he had taught her to be better.

He mentioned that his wife abandoned him when his daughter was quite young. Strangely enough, she kept talking to Ezra, probably because they could both relate to the pain they were going through.

Then, Ezra asked her out on a date, revealing he had not had feelings for any woman since his wife left him.

“I was feeling vindictive at that point. In my mind, I kept saying, “You can [sleep] with my husband, and I can [sleep] with your dad,” she explained.

