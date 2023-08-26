She’s Defending Her Position On Never Dating A Broke Man

One young woman recently became very controversial online after posting a TikTok video encouraging her users to “never date a broke man.”

Sofia Kralow (@sofiakralow) is a TikTok content creator and perfume designer who has gained a following after she’s been posting luxurious lifestyle videos of her and her husband. Sofia and her man can be seen flying on private planes, going on fabulous vacations, and staying in beautiful hotels.

Recently, she posted a video with various clips of her and her husband continuing to indulge in the finer things in life. There’s a clip of them about to take a helicopter ride, riding in expensive cars, making big purchases, and ordering at nice restaurants.

Playing along with the clips is a popular TikTok audio of a woman saying, “Thank you to my man.”

The video’s caption is what really had some viewers reeling, as Sofia wrote, “Your daily reminder to never date a broke man.”

The video generated over 210,000 likes, over 1.3 million views, and over 1,400 comments, which included people’s mixed reactions.

Some viewers admired Sofia’s words and her relationship, one commenting, “Manifesting this!”

But a lot of commenters were not happy with Sofia’s caption, as they not only found it shallow and materialistic but also thought it was a very dated view of relationships.

“So we’re going back 100 years to being dependent on a man’s salary again?” commented one user.

