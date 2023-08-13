She’s Pointing Out How Being In Love And Wanting Love Isn’t A Bad Thing, And That Doesn’t Make You Any Less Strong As A Woman

As you may have heard, Disney plans to make Snow White’s live-action remake, which is set to release in 2024. The movie, starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, has received some backlash following some comments made by the actresses.

Gal Gadot, who is featured as the Evil Queen, revealed that this Snow White will “not be saved by the prince.” Zegler, who will be playing the role of the Disney princess, added that “she’s not going to be dreaming about true love.”

The clips of the actresses discussing the plot of the new film went viral, and since then, many people online have been questioning why it’s so wrong for a woman to be in love.

One TikToker named Maddie (@itsmaddiepratt) is pointing out that being in love isn’t a bad thing and that the whole idea behind female empowerment is to give women the right to choose what they want.

The original Snow White was made in 1937. The changes being incorporated into the remake are due to the fact that “it isn’t 1937 anymore,” as said by one of the actresses.

Maddie explains that although it may no longer be 1937, even back then, women weren’t fighting against the traditional roles of being mothers and wives. They were fighting for their right to choose if that was what they wanted.

If they had no desire to be mothers or wives, they wanted to be able to focus on their careers and not be forced into anything.

The message behind the new movie seems to say that women can choose anything they want, whether it’s to be married, single, a mother, or a career. But if you pick love, that’s the wrong choice because love weakens women.

“Does that not seem a little bit backwards to you? That if Snow White dreams of love, she’s somehow worthy of less respect?” asked Maddie.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.