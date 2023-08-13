She’s Saying You Should Always Offer To Pay On A Date That’s Not Going Well For Your Own Safety

Of course, no woman would mind it if a man picked up the tab for their date and covered the costs for everything–dinner, movie tickets, gas for the car, or the taxi ride.

But as a woman, sometimes it’s better to open your wallet and pay your own way, especially when you’re meeting someone for the first time. You just don’t know what type of person they are and whether they might feel entitled to your time if they foot the bill.

For women, there is a very real concern about men pressuring them to do things they don’t want to do if they allow men to cover the costs of the date. Splitting the bill and arranging your own transportation are ways of protecting yourself from harm.

TikToker Emma (@superpower_author) is telling women never to depend on a man to pay for the entirety of a date for their own safety. She stitched a video in which the creator, Gabby Fe (@itsgabbyfe), stated that men should always pay for dates.

“I expect the man to pay for the date. Yes, the whole entire date. That includes my Uber to the date and my Uber back to my house,” the creator began the video.

Emma started off her own video vehemently disagreeing with Gabby. She emphasizes that you must learn how to be self-reliant in case something goes wrong.

She lays out a hypothetical scenario in which you’re on a first date with a guy, and things seem to be going well. However, he turns out to be an awful person, and red flags are popping up left and right.

You expect him to pay for dinner, and now he won’t let you go home, putting you into some deep trouble. Now, you have to figure out a method of escape that won’t anger him or cause harm to you.

“Unless the date is going well, do not expect him to pay for you. You need to be able to get out of any situation quickly,” said Emma.

