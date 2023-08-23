She’s Sharing A Tip She Learned In Therapy That’s Applicable To Any Period of Your Life Where You May Be Struggling With Something

Life is always coming at us with events we never could’ve predicted. As a result, it might leave you feeling overwhelmed as you try to navigate each situation.

Stress does not discriminate and can impact anyone, regardless of race, age, or gender. Each person also has different tolerance levels for stress. What gives one individual trouble may not affect the next person at all.

No matter what you may be grappling with, there are strategies that everyone can use to help reduce the amount of overwhelming feelings one might experience.

TikToker Sahar Khorram (@sistalkswithsahar) is sharing a tip she learned in therapy that’s applicable to any period of your life where you may be struggling with something.

Whether you’re going through a breakup, pivoting into a new career, trying to reach a goal, or dealing with a family situation, this tip can help lighten the load a bit.

“One thing that I have a problem with doing is, whenever I’m going through something hard, I think big picture, and I start getting overwhelmed because I’m like, ‘How am I going to do this for the rest of my life?’ and that’s just not healthy,” said Sahar.

So, the way her therapist has helped her from thinking too far in the future is to break everything down into twos, fours, and sixes.

Sahar set goals for herself that she wanted to accomplish by the end of two weeks, four weeks, and six weeks.

Sahar says that dividing your goals up in this way is important because it makes your goals significantly more attainable. Sticking to her plans is how she’s been able to achieve a lot of her success.

