She’s Sharing Her Tip To Help You Beat The Heat And Keep Your House Cooler In The Summertime

Lately, the weather has been extraordinarily humid and hot. Air conditioners are running on full blast, and lakes and pools are dotted with swimmers as the heat wave sweeps across the Southern, Midwestern, and Western regions.

TikToker Alicia Parga (@aliciaparga1) is sharing a tip that will help keep your house cooler in the summertime and reduce your utility bills.

You can beat the heat by taping tin foil onto your windows! It’s an easy trick that prevents the heat from creeping in.

Alicia lives in Northern California, and the temperature in her area had gotten up to 111 degrees Fahrenheit.

In her video, she showed off her foil-covered windows and held a thermometer up to it to check the temperature.

The temperature of the foil facing inside was about 91 degrees. When she scanned the temperature on the side of the foil facing the window, it was over 102 degrees.

Blackout curtains and window treatments can be costly. Aluminum foil is a more budget-friendly way to achieve a similar effect.

It also deters light from coming in and provides a nice privacy screen. When putting up the foil, make sure the shiny side faces the window so it can reflect the sun’s rays away.

Covering your windows with tin foil is completely safe. Since it’s frequently used in the oven, you don’t have to worry about it melting in your windows. Aluminum foil is meant to withstand high temperatures.

