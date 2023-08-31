She’s Talking About How To Give Yourself The Power To Transform Your Life By Changing The Way You View Things

Do you desire a change in your life? Many people find themselves wanting to make a change but are unsure how to go about it. So, if you’re experiencing the same thought process, you’re not alone.

However, change can be scary, and the uncertainty surrounding it might prevent you from taking action, causing you to feel as if you’re stuck in a rut. The good news is that you don’t have to feel that way forever.

The sooner you decide to take control and tweak some of your bad habits, you will see positive changes start to happen. If you feel like it’s time for a fresh start, here’s how you can steer yourself toward a happier and more fulfilling life.

Mel Robbins (@melrobbins) is on TikTok, and she’s talking about how to give yourself the power to transform your life by changing the way you view relationships and other situations. By reframing your mindset, you can put a stop to letting external forces determine your emotions.

“If you want to change your life, try changing the questions you are asking yourself. I’ll give you an example,” said Mel. “Instead of saying, ‘Why are they doing this to me?’ ask yourself this, “Why am I allowing this?”

This one small adjustment in wording can have a significant impact on your overall daily life, as well as your future. When you actually pause to consider why something is affecting you so much, you are able to come to the realization that it really doesn’t have to warrant such a negative reaction.

How you think about the issues and challenges that crop up in life impacts everything you do. Therefore, it’s important to be aware of what you’re saying to yourself because you are listening.

Several TikTok users agreed with Mel’s message, and some even shared about the difficult situations they were able to remove themselves from because of it.

“My therapist taught me to always question myself. I’m the main character. I hold the power,” commented one user.

