Take Advantage of Summer While You Still Can By Hosting A Stylish Garden Party: Here’s How

Summer might be winding down, but while the long days and warm temperatures are still here, you should make the most of it. And there’s no better way to do this than by hosting a summer garden party.

Whether it’s a casual gathering with close friends or a more elaborate soirée, here’s everything you need to know about hosting a stylish summer garden party that will leave all of your guests impressed.

The Big Question: Food

There’s no one right answer when it comes to what to serve at garden parties. Instead, you have two main umbrella options.

On the one hand, you can stick to small bites that everyone knows and loves. Just be sure to have plenty of these appetizers to go around for your guests to pick on throughout the afternoon. Think of things like crostinis, sliders, dips, deviled eggs, pastries, or mini frittatas.

Or, you can serve a more traditional sit-down coursed meal. If you opt for the latter, it’s important to start with light appetizers that encompass the bright and airy mood. You may choose to include bruschetta, stuffed mushrooms, or a refreshing salad. You can even have a cheese and charcuterie board for guests to nibble on as they mingle.

When it comes to the main course, just keep it simple yet elegant. Dishes like grilled chicken, shrimp skewers, or vegetable kebabs are excellent choices, and you can simply serve these main dishes with sides of summer salads or roasted vegetables.

Finally, desserts should be refreshing at garden parties. You can serve something citrusy like a lemon sorbet or a fruit tart.

If you’re feeling creative, you could even create a DIY ice cream bar to provide your guests with a cool-down opportunity in the heat.

