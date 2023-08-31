Think Again Before Using Peel-And-Stick Wallpaper In Your Dorm, Since She Got Charged $900 Following The Decor Fail

Calling all college students! We know school is back in session, and you’re probably in the midst of decorating your dorm rooms.

Dressing up your dorm is how you can create the perfect home away from home and make living on campus bearable.

The linoleum flooring and cinder block walls are also major eyesores, which is all the more reason to transform your space.

Many students like to use peel-and-stick wallpaper to shake things up. It’s an excellent way to showcase your personality and brighten up the room.

But you might want to think twice before applying it to your walls.

TikToker Joanna Kellogg (@joanna_kellogg) is issuing a warning to all college students not to use peel-and-stick wallpaper after discovering that it wasn’t so easy to remove.

In her video, she showed off an entire wall littered with pieces of leftover white wallpaper. The original gray wall of the dorm can be seen underneath the mess.

“I’m actually going to have a panic attack. I’m moving out of my dorm right now, and this is my wallpaper. I legitimately can’t get it off the wall,” said Joanna.

She ended up heading to Home Depot to purchase some Goo Gone. However, she still was not able to remove all the adhesive from the wall.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.