This Little Boy Walked Up To Her Front Door, Faced Her Doorbell Camera, And Began A Heartfelt Speech Telling Her That She Matters

These days, kindness is in short supply. We live in a fast-paced world that’s only growing more competitive and chaotic.

Everyone is trying to pursue the next big thing, leaving little room in their lives to pause, step back, and take the time to care for others.

Modern-day life can be overwhelming, causing many people to struggle both mentally and physically.

You never know what someone might be going through, so what better way is there to brighten another person’s day than by showing them some random acts of kindness?

A mom from Minnesota named Ashley (@ashleyfayeann) posted a short clip on TikTok of a little boy sharing an uplifting message. The footage was captured through the security camera on her front door.

In the video, the boy walked up to her door, faced the camera, and began his heartfelt speech. He said, “You matter, alright? There’s always going to be somebody that cares about you. And you’re a good person. No matter what people say, you matter.”

As he was speaking, he was interrupted by a group of young boys who approached Ashley’s door, rang the doorbell, and took off running immediately afterward.

He took the disruption in stride, denouncing the boys’ actions rather than making a break for it alongside them.

“Ignore them. They’re losers. They’re ding dong ditching you; I’m just trying to say something nice,” he said.

