Use These Easy Techniques To Ripen Your End-Of-Summer Green Tomatoes

Fall is the season of vibrant leaves, cozy sweaters, and… green tomatoes?

If you’ve ever been a bit overzealous with your tomato planting and found yourself with an abundance of green tomatoes as the cooler weather sets in, have no fear. Ripening these green beauties is actually much easier than you might think.

Whether you’re a seasoned gardener or just starting out, green tomatoes don’t have to be a fall frustration. With these simple techniques, you can turn those stubborn green gems into delicious red delights.

Get To The Root Of Your Tomato’s Needs

Green tomatoes are, well, green because they lack the warmth and sun needed to ripen naturally on the vine as the weather cools. So, understanding their needs allows us to create the ideal environment for them.

Tomatoes ripen from the inside out, so even if they’re green on the outside, they can still be ripening within. Patience and a little TLC will get them there.

The Paper Bag Trick

One tried-and-true method is using a paper bag. All you need is the bag and another already-ripened fruit– like a banana or apple.

First, choose your tomatoes wisely. Pick the ones that are mostly green without any spots or defects. Then, throw them in a paper bag with a ripe banana or apple, sit back, and relax.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.