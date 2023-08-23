Want Your Space To Feel More Regal, Mysterious, Or Magical? Check Out These 10 Gorgeous Purple Houseplants You Can Grow Right At Home

Purple has often been associated with royalty, mystery, and magic, and when it comes to gardening, purple houseplants can bring a touch of elegance and vibrancy to your living space.

Whether you’re a seasoned green thumb or a curious beginner, the allure of purple foliage is hard to resist– especially as we round the corner toward Halloween.

From the delicate beauty of African Violets to the bold statement of the Purple Heart Plant, there’s something for every plant lover in this spectrum of color.

Let’s delve into the world of purple and go over 10 beautiful blooms you can cultivate right at home.

African Violet

African Violets are synonymous with grace and charm, and these delicate beauties are quite the favorite among garden enthusiasts.

They thrive in bright but indirect light, and their soil should be kept moist but not drenched. An application of special African Violet fertilizer every couple of months will also make them shine even brighter with their distinctive purple hues.

Persian Shield

The Persian Shield, with its iridescent purple leaves, reflects a regal charm that’s hard to ignore.

