A Former Female Student He Taught In College Moved To His Town, Asked Him Out For A Beer, And Admitted To Having A Crush On Him, So He Wants To Ask Her Out On A Date But Isn’t Sure If It’s The Wrong Thing To Do

This 35-year-old man is a professor at a liberal arts college. And one of the best students he ever taught was a woman named Jenny, who is now 28.

Jenny was his student when she was in her early twenties, and he taught her in various classes. He was also Jenny’s mentor for her final capstone project, and she worked with him on numerous papers and books that he published.

“She was truly a brilliant student, and I’ve never had a better student before or after,” he recalled.

To be clear, though, he and Jenny were simply friends– nothing more. He never even thought of her in a romantic way despite deeply respecting her intelligence and work.

Not to mention, when Jenny was his student, he was already in a long-term relationship.

So, she graduated, and they simply remained friends afterward.

However, a few years ago, he and his long-term girlfriend broke up. Then, he began dating new women.

Still, Jenny hadn’t entered the picture again until about one week ago, when she sent him a random message.

Apparently, his old student had moved back to town– where he lives– and she asked him out for a drink.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.