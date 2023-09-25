A Single Mom She Went To College With Keeps Asking Her To Give Her Rides Places, And She Doesn’t Want To Help Her

Not too long ago, this woman signed up for a gym membership.

Her usual routine is once she’s done with work for the day, she picks her two sons up from daycare, brings them to the daycare provided by the gym, works out, picks up her sons, and then hurries back to their house so that she can prepare dinner and put her sons to bed.

Even though it’s hectic for her to fit all this into a three-hour time frame, this is the best way for her to fit in her workout.

This past week, as she was about to leave the gym, she saw a woman she went to college with.

“We were not friends, but both participated in the same Bible study organization. As I’m picking up my boys, we both pause to acknowledge we recognize each other. A second later, she says, ‘I can’t find my son; can you give me a ride home?’ I told her I was in a hurry, but if she lives close, I could,” she said.

After she agreed to give this acquaintance a ride home, she motioned to open the door, holding her 8-month-old in her arms, with her 2-year-old son right by her as well. Strangely, the woman didn’t walk with her to the door.

Then, the woman asked where they should meet up once she located her son.

This baffled her because she thought that this woman had been relying on her son to give her a ride home but that he wasn’t available anymore, hence why she asked her for a ride.

Since this woman was older than her, she didn’t think it was out of the realm of possibility that this woman had a teenage son.

