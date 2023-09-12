After Moving In With His Girlfriend, His Quality of Life Really Went Downhill, And He Feels He’s Giving Everything But Getting Nothing

This 26-year-old guy moved in with his 23-year-old girlfriend four months ago, and ever since they decided to take that next step in their relationship, he says his quality of life really went downhill.

Prior to living with his girlfriend, he lived alone in a fully furnished apartment in the downtown area of his city, and it was really great.

His apartment was always kept clean and in a “livable” condition.

Now, he’s really well off. He has an annual salary of around $140,000, and on top of that, he has a side business that makes him $160,000 every year. His girlfriend’s salary is approximately $60,000 annually.

Right after he did move in with his girlfriend, his bills practically doubled each month. He’s the one paying for all of their utilities and their rent.

He and his girlfriend don’t really eat at home, so he has to pay every single time they go out to eat.

On the rare occasion they do cook in their home, he’s the one who has to play chef since she does not cook at all.

Another thing that’s really bothering him is the fact that their home is always filthy. His girlfriend has two large dogs that shed a ton, so everything in their home is coated in hair.

His bed is covered in dog hair, and even his clothes are covered, too. Despite paying a woman to come in and clean their home twice every month, his home is still gross. His girlfriend hates to clean, so he does attempt to pick up the slack, but he’s starting to stop doing this since he’s the only person pitching in.

