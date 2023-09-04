Before You RSVP To A Destination Wedding, You Have To Consider These Factors

Destination wedding invitations can be pretty alluring. I mean, who doesn’t want to attend a romantic event with the backdrop of a sandy beach, the side of a picturesque mountain, or perhaps a bustling historic European city?

Obviously, the concept is dazzling, and it’s often tempting to say yes on the spot. But before you RSVP to such an invite, there are various things you have to consider first.

What’s Your Budget?

Money talk is rarely fun, yet it’s crucial– especially when it comes to destination weddings, which are typically pretty pricey.

From flights to accommodations, not to mention meals and other activities, expenses can pile up. It’s worth taking a good look at your finances and what you can comfortably afford before giving a definite yes– no matter how badly you’re longing for a vacation.

Time Off Work

Speaking of vacation, remember that the event won’t just be a Saturday evening affair. Traveling to and from the destination will require time, meaning you may have to dip into your precious vacation days at work.

You’ll also have to consider if you have any prior work commitments that you just cannot get out of and how much vacation time you still have available. You don’t want to use up the last of your days if you know you’ll have another important event before the year’s end.

Not to mention, potential jet lag should also be part of the equation. Don’t be too optimistic because flying home on a Sunday and heading to work on Monday might leave you regretting your choice in the long run.

