He Bombed A Blind Date Out of Spite Because He’s Sick And Tired Of His Parents Trying To Give Unsolicited Advice On His Love Life

This 26-year-old man lives alone, but his parents live close by and constantly give him their unsolicited opinions on who he should be dating.

Several weeks ago, his parents told him that a 25-year-old woman whom their mutual friends know thought he was attractive. He felt the same way about this woman, so his parents enthusiastically advised him to go out with her.

Unsure, he discussed the idea with his older sister, 30. She didn’t think their parents should have been pressuring him to go on a date, but she said that he could still go out with this woman to essentially get it over with.

According to his father, he’s disappointed that he’s still not in a relationship, so that was why his parents were pushing him so aggressively to go on this date. His father continued and claimed that if he’d refused to go on this date, his father would have made him an online dating profile.

Understandably, this deeply offended him.

His sister has been dating someone for the last three years and is planning to get engaged in the near future, and even though she tells him that she wishes he would outgrow the partying stage of his life, she doesn’t pressure him to date in the way his parents do.

“It’s almost like my parents are ashamed of me being single and not having a girlfriend. I’m still in my 20s, and I don’t want to be in a serious relationship with anyone,” he said.

He openly admits that he still enjoys partying and having intimate relationships with women without serious commitments or expectations to make relationships official. Evidently, his choice to hook up with women without attachment is something that his family looks down on.

For a couple of weeks, his parents badgered him to go out with this woman, so he eventually gave in and went on a date with her so that his parents would leave him alone.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.