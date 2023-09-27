She Decided To Just Stop Sharing Things With Her Boyfriend Because He Never Even Acted Interested And Told Her That He Wouldn’t “Talk Like One of Her Girlfriends”

For nearly two years, this woman and her boyfriend have been dating.

Throughout their whole relationship, she has been annoyed by her boyfriend’s inattentiveness while she’s having a conversation with him.

While she is enthusiastically gushing about a topic she’s passionate about, her boyfriend doesn’t even feign interest.

“He acts very uninterested and usually just replies with a head nod or ‘Mhmm,'” she said.

Understandably, her boyfriend’s boredom in response to subjects she finds fascinating or hilarious ruins the conversation and makes her feel insecure and dumb for mentioning them in the first place.

“Months back, we got in a little argument, and he brought up how I don’t talk to him sometimes, and I told him it’s because it feels like he doesn’t care about what I’m saying. And his response was, ‘You want me to talk to you like I’m one of your girlfriends, and I’m not doing that,'” she explained.

She accepted his answer, but she was aware that she was the exact opposite of her boyfriend when it came to communication. She is extremely talkative and can have a conversation about anything under the sun as long as the other person is reciprocating.

When her boyfriend has something he wants to discuss, she is an attentive listener and fully participates in the conversation. She makes sure to ask him follow-up questions to learn more about the topic he brought up and clarify things, or she contributes her perspective to keep the communication flowing. This is how she talks with everyone in her life because she wants people to know that she’s really listening and cares about what they have to say.

After the fight, when her boyfriend said he wouldn’t talk to her like he was just one of her female friends, she actively chose not to disclose information to him anymore. Her boyfriend has picked up on this, and he’s asked her why she’s not as talkative anymore. He’s also checked to see if there’s something upsetting her since she doesn’t talk as much, but she hasn’t told him the reason why.

