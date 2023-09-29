New Research Suggests That Eating Your Own Vegetables May Actually Get Your Kids To Eat Them, Too

One of the biggest struggles of parenting and raising healthy kids is getting them to eat their vegetables.

Let’s admit, there are some parents who get super lucky, and their children just happen to end up naturally enjoying vegetables. It’s hard not to be envious of those parents.

If you’re desperate to get your kid to eat more vegetables, there’s a way to do it that’s much less complicated than you may think.

A recent study commissioned by Stokke and conducted by market research company OnePoll surveyed 2,000 American parents with children between the ages of 0 and 6. The findings revealed that kids are more likely to eat the vegetables on their plates if they see their parents eating the same ones.

The interesting study concluded that 53% of the surveyed parents found that their kids began eating vegetables after seeing them eat the same ones to mimic them.

It’s commonly said that kids love to follow a “monkey see, monkey do” mentality, and this study proves it!

In addition to kids learning to eat vegetables by watching their parents, families have also found that their kids will often mimic their table manners as well.

In the OnePoll survey, 78% of the parents surveyed believed that their children learned table manners by dining with them and imitating them. Additionally, 73% of those parents noticed their children begin to use the same phrases and words as them in conversation.

Sometimes, it can be easy to forget just how much of an impact you have on your child on a daily basis. But little things like using manners at the dinner table and eating your fair share of vegetables can very well inspire your child to value those things, too.

Overall, 70% of the study participants found that they’ve noticed their children adopting aspects of their own behavior.

