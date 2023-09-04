From Playdates To Coffee Dates: How To Connect And Find Some Mom Friends

In between diaper changes, playdates, and sleepless nights, finding friends in the same stage of life who can relate to your daily hustle might seem impossible.

But parenting doesn’t have to feel lonely, and you no longer have to feel like you’re going insane listening to YouTube Kids constantly streaming your TV.

The key to finding great mom friends who just “get it” is looking in the right places. The best part? You have plenty of options!

Local Community Centers and Playgrounds

Your local community centers and playgrounds are teeming with possibilities for friendships. Simply go online and look for scheduled events, or just drop in with your kiddo during peak times.

Playgrounds often have benches or picnic tables where parents sit to watch their kids play. So, why not strike up a conversation? A casual comment about the weather or a compliment on another mom’s stroller might lead to a lasting friendship. You never know, and stepping out of your comfort zone gets easier and easier every time you try.

Parenting Classes and Support Groups

These groups aren’t just for adolescent learning; they’re for connecting! Whether it’s feeding support, baby yoga, or toddler art classes, these gatherings are filled with parents in similar life stages.

By signing up for a recurring class and attending regularly, you can forge relationships through shared experiences, struggles, and triumphs. Bringing a home-baked treat to share with other moms can be a great icebreaker, too.

