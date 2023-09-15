From Store Shelves To Garden Beds: Save Yourself Some Money And Cash In On More Flavor By Growing These Herbs Right At Home

Gone are the days when you need to make that extra trip to the grocery store just to pick up some fresh herbs. Whether you believe it or not, growing your own fresh herbs is much easier than you think.

It doesn’t matter if you have a spacious garden or just a sunny windowsill. Either way, you are perfectly poised to grow some of your favorite herbs (and save some cash).

Let’s dive into what kinds of herbs are perfect for cultivating at home and how you can achieve some stellar harvests.

Basil: The Star Of The Kitchen

Basil is the perfect herb to grow on your own, especially if you love cooking Italian dishes.

It’s fresh, fragrant, and, best of all, it can be harvested year-round.

To get started, simply plant basil seeds in a sunny spot, either in a container or in the ground, about a quarter of an inch deep. Keep the soil moist, and you’ll see seedlings in a week or two.

Basil loves the sun, so make sure it gets six to eight hours of sunlight a day. Water it whenever the soil feels dry to the touch, and pinch off the flowering tops to encourage more leaf growth.

Afterward, you’ll never have to buy it again, and just imagine the satisfaction of plucking fresh basil leaves right when you need them for your tomato sauce.

