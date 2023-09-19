Get Ready For Fall With This Recipe For Pumpkin Alla Vodka

The fall season is always accompanied by loads of pumpkin-infused recipes, and this year is no different.

TikToker Jamie Milne (@everything_delish) is sharing a pumpkin alla vodka recipe that serves four people. It’s like a warm, cozy hug, but in food form!

“My toxic trait is that when it comes September 1st, I’m already making pumpkin-inspired recipes like my pumpkin alla vodka that is the perfect fall dish,” said Jamie.

“I like to think of this recipe as a twist on my favorite, which is spicy vodka pasta, and by adding the pumpkin puree, it makes the pasta sauce so creamy and nutty…” she continued.

If you’re already getting into all things fall like Jamie is, then this one’s for you. Let’s get into how to make pumpkin alla vodka!

Before making the sauce, cook a package of paccheri pasta according to the instructions on the box. You can find paccheri at any grocery store.

While the noodles are boiling in a pot, start the sauce by dicing up one white onion and mincing a clove of garlic.

You can also wait for the noodles to finish cooking before preparing the sauce if that’s what you’re comfortable with.

Sauté the onions and garlic with two tablespoons of olive oil in a pan. Add a teaspoon of chili flakes and two tablespoons of tomato paste, then combine everything together.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.