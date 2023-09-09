He Admitted To Loving His Puppy More Than His Wife, So She’s Been Staying At Her Friend’s House Ever Since

This 30-year-old guy and his wife, who is 31, have been together for nine years and married for eight years. Throughout their relationship, they’ve also always had a dog– which they considered part of their family.

He brought a first pup into their relationship, and he had the pet for two years prior to when he started seeing his wife. But then, his pet passed away, and they wound up getting a new puppy about three months later.

They’ve since had the puppy for about a year, and he has become extremely attached to the dog.

“I spend a lot of time with the dog, taking him for long walks, cuddling, etc. I feed him and pay for him on my own,” he explained.

“My wife would, but I don’t really want her to since I feel this is my second chance to give this dog an even better life.”

His strong bond with the pup has started to make waves in his relationship, though, since his wife believes that he spends more time with their pet than he does with her.

According to him, this simply is not true. They still go out on date nights three times each week, are physical a couple of times per week, and obviously live together.

Still, he recently took the pup on a three-hour walk without telling his wife, and it sparked a heated argument.

It all began when his wife “jokingly” asked him if he loved their dog more than her. At the time, he claimed it was clear that his wife was angry with him, and he just blurted out that he did love the dog more.

